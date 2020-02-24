NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hospital workers plan rally on Wednesday to protest gag order

Workers at Evangelismos Hospital in central Athens will hold a rally at the emergency unit on Wednesday morning to protest against a decision by its director to forbid public statements by staff without his permission.

In a statement, the union of hospital doctors in Athens and Piraeus (EINAP) denounced what it called “an autocratic” move by the director.

