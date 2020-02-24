NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Suspected coronavirus case admitted to Patras hospital

TAGS: Health, Coronavirus

A 40-year-old man is being treated at a hospital in the western port town of Patras on suspicion of being a coronavirus carrier, local media reported on Monday evening.

The man, who was admitted to the University Hospital with flu-like symptoms,  returned on Sunday by ferry from a trip to Italy, accoridng to the reports.

He will remain quarantined for 48 hours at the hospital until the results on hi medical tests results are received.

Giannis Karvelis, the head of the region's health authority said the hospital is treating a “case” without elaborating.

So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus infections in Greece.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 