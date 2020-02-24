Suspected coronavirus case admitted to Patras hospital

A 40-year-old man is being treated at a hospital in the western port town of Patras on suspicion of being a coronavirus carrier, local media reported on Monday evening.

The man, who was admitted to the University Hospital with flu-like symptoms, returned on Sunday by ferry from a trip to Italy, accoridng to the reports.

He will remain quarantined for 48 hours at the hospital until the results on hi medical tests results are received.

Giannis Karvelis, the head of the region's health authority said the hospital is treating a “case” without elaborating.

So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus infections in Greece.