Officer draws gun in standoff inside downtown university

A video showing a police special guard pointing a revolver at a group of unidentified people during a clash in the grounds of the Athens University of Economics and Business went viral on social media on Monday.

According to the Greek Police's headquarters (GADA), the incident involved a plain clothes off-duty special guard. Police said in a press release the officer was physically assaulted by about 30 people outside the university and then dragged inside the campus' yard. The officer pulled out his revolver in self-defense but did not fire his weapon.



Police forces arrived at the scene and helped him escape. He suffered light injuries.

GADA said it is investigating the incident.

Earlier in the day, a group of people inside university grounds threw stones at officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit as they passed by. No arrests were reported.