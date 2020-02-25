COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Blanket rejectionism

It goes without saying that the political opposition has an institutional obligation to keep the government in check.

SYRIZA’s latest video campaign against Greece’s seven-month-old conservative administration is a legitimate move, even if it occasionally resorts to half-truths and cheap populism, like when it misrepresents the prime minister’s diplomatic activity as tourism.

Criticism is legitimate even when it is in bad taste. However, the opposition has a duty to go beyond blanket propaganda. It must also play a constructive role. When it comes to major issues, the country’s main leftist opposition has yet to present any proposals. We shall keep waiting.

