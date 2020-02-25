EMST finally opens permanent exhibition

After notorious delays, Greece’s National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) will finally open its permanent exhibition hall to the public on Friday, it was announced yesterday during a press conference headed by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. A total 172 works by local and foreign artists will go on display in 3,000 square meters of space spread across three floors at the former Fix brewery on Syngrou Avenue, an architectural legacy of post-war modernism. EMST’s artistic and executive directors are expected to be appointed by this summer. EMST has so far cost 44.6 million euros while the Stavros Niarchos Foundation has donated 3 million. [ANA-MPA]