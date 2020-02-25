Rouvikonas targets distiller's HQ in northern Athens

Members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group smashed the entrance to the headquarters of the Motor Oil company in northern Athens on Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly after 12 noon in the suburb of Maroussi. Police arrived at the scene after the vandals had made off, leaving behind several sledgehammers they had used to damage the building’s facade.

Rouvikonas (which means Rubicon in Greek) claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on an anti-establishment website, saying that it was a response to the recent injury of four Motor Oil workers at the company’s distillery in Corinth.