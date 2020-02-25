Fourth suspect in Thessaloniki restaurateur's killing turns himself in

The last of four brothers accused of attacking and killing the 45-year-old owner of a fast-food and grill restaurant in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, turned himself into police on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old suspect had been the subject of an arrest warrant after his three younger brothers were arrested on Monday in connection with the man’s death, which occurred last Saturday.

According to investigators, the four brothers – aged 17, 20, 32 and 37 – attacked the victim in his restaurant after he fired the 32-year-old for failing to turn up for work as a delivery driver for several days, claiming he had been injured in an accident.

The 20-year-old suspect has allegedly admitted to stabbing the 45-year-old father of four.

A coroner confirmed that the older man had numerous stab wounds on his chest and stomach, with one of the blows having landed in his heart.