Picasso’s Blue and Rose Periods | Athens | To May 31

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in the southern Athens neighborhood of Kallithea presents a special exhibition dedicated to Pablo Picasso in the form of an audiovisual journey through the early years of the artist’s career, between 1900 and 1907, which marked the beginning of the cubist movement in painting. Two interactive books complete the exhibition to provide the visitor with context and information about the period and the production of the works displayed. The exhibition takes place in the SNFCC’s 360° Room. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for the April 13-26 period, when the exhibition will be open from 9 a.m to 10 p.m. daily. Admission is free, but online pre-registration is required. For more information and registration, visit www.snfcc.org/en.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000