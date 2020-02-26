Doreida Tzogou | Athens | To February 28

Cultural center and incubator Romantso in downtown Athens presents artist Doreida Tzogou’s first solo exhibition in the context of the Gerani – Creative Neighborhood 2020 festival organized by cultural organization BIOS with the aim of boosting creativity around the city along with its cultural life. Tzogou’s body of work includes videos, sculptures, installations and drawings, whose subjects range from the Selenice bitumen mines in Albania, her home country, and Athens, evoking moments spent in both countries, and the harsh setting of the mines. The exhibition is open every day from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.



Romantso, 3-5 Anaxagora, tel 216.700.3325