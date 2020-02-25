Carnival Mask Workshop | Athens | February 26

The Hellenic Children’s Museum will be hosting a workshop on carnival masks for youngsters aged 3-12 and their families on Wednesday, February 26, in the context of a series of events organized by the City of Athens dedicated to Greek Carnival celebrations. Ribbons, buttons, feathers and a range of other decorations will be made available for the children to create their own personal mask. Entrance is free and the workshop starts at 5.30 p.m. For more information on the City of Athens’ Greek Carnival celebrations, visit www.cityofathens.gr/en.



Hellenic Children’s Museum, 19 Vasileos Georgiou B, tel 210.331.2995