Bulgaria wants in on EastMed energy cooperation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Tuesday that his country wishes to participate in the trilateral cooperation among Cyprus, Greece, and Israel in the energy field, saying his country is a "natural continuation" geographically.

He also said his country wishes to enhance its relations with Cyprus, particularly in the fields of energy, economy, and investments.

Radev was speaking after a meeting he had with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, who is paying Bulgaria a two-day official visit. The private meeting was followed by expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Referring to the trilateral energy cooperation with countries in the region, Anastasiades said that no country that respects international law and the sovereignty and independence of states, is excluded from these mechanisms.

He thanked Bulgaria for its support to the people of Cyprus following Turkey`s military invasion of the country in 1974, as well as for its stance with regard to the solution to the Cyprus problem.

Anastasiades also said that he briefed his Bulgarian counterpart on the Turkish activities both with regard to the country's exclusive economic zone and Varosha, the fenced off city of Famagusta.

He added that the two countries share common positions with regard to matters of EU concern such as the MFF and Migration.

Later in the day, Anastasiades met with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

