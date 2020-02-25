New suspected coronavirus case examined in Athens hospital

A man was admitted to a coronavirus isolation unit of Athens' Soritia hospital on Tuesday showing flu-like symptoms, according to news website Skai.

A sample of his DNA has been sent to the Pasteur Institute to determine whether he has been infected with the new coronavirus or a regular flu. The results of the tests are expected at about 7 p.m.

The only information on the man is that he works in the Navy.

Numerous suspected cases that have been treated in Greek hospitals in recent weeks have all tested negative to the coronavirus.