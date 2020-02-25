Man in Athens hospital tests negative for coronavirus

A man who had been admitted to a coronavirus isolation unit of Athens' Soritia hospital on Tuesday showing flu-like symptoms, tested negative to the virus.

A sample of his DNA was sent to the Pasteur Institute to determine whether he had been infected with the new coronavirus or a regular flu.

The only information on the patient is that he works in the Navy.



Numerous suspected cases that have been treated in Greek hospitals in recent weeks have all tested negative to the coronavirus.