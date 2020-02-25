Nineteen groups appeal to PM to protect unaccompanied child migrants

Nineteen organizations have signed an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calling for the protection of unaccompanied child migrants.



The letter highlighted that these children “are lacking in adequate hospitality structures, but also in a holistic system for child protection.”



The groups also noted that unaccompanied minors stay in places that are not suitable for children or are detained for extended periods of time.



According to the latest data available from the National Center for Social Solidarity (EKKA), the number of unaccompanied minors in Greece stood at 5,463 on January 30.



The organizations point out that this figure is below the actual number, as there are many cases of youngsters who have not been registered while mistakes have been made when authorities have recorded the age of incoming refugees and asylum seekers.



At the same time, the capacity of long-term housing in suitable facilities for minors came to 1,286 on January 30.