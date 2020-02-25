Posidonia debut  for Space Horizon

Maritime consulting firm Space Horizon will be making its first Posidonia appearance as an exhibitor this year to promote the company’s innovations to a global audience of shipping industry decision-makers.



Posidonia will be taking place from June 1 to 5 at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport.



In its Posidonia debut Space Horizon will be showcasing its latest consulting tools designed to equip clients with software solutions, such as web-based reporting, real-time vessel positioning, VSAT CIR compliance, SatCom audits, alerts service and VSAT availability reports.



Dr Spiros Kapotas, the company’s managing director, said, “Environmental, legislative and technological developments will impact the future of the shipping industry and we plan ahead, focusing on these in order to develop consulting tools that help shipping companies establish a strong position in a future of autonomous, environmentally friendly vessels.”