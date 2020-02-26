Within the framework of the plan to deal with a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus in Greece, the government will issue a legislative act which will include measures to prevent it from appearing and spreading in the country.

According to government spokesman Stelios Petsas, the legislative act consists of five key articles.

The first enables the government to impose preventive controls at the country’s entry and exit points, and to also temporarily restrict air, sea, rail or road links with countries where there is a high prevalence of the disease.

In addition, in the event of a new coronavirus incident in any area, the legislative act provides for the temporary suspension of the operation of all types of educational institutions (schools, universities), places of worship, theaters, cinemas, sports and arts venues, public services and others.

In general, the suspension will include all enclosed areas where public gatherings take place, as well as restrictions on public transport.

The other four articles seek to give the government and the Health Ministry, in particular, the necessary flexibility that will allow them to reinforce medical authorities to deal with a possible epidemic.

More specifically, it will allow the requisition by the state of private clinics, including intensive care units, as well as hotels and other private accommodation which will be used for quarantine purposes.

The act will also enable the transfer of medical staff and ambulance to areas of greatest need, while it will also fast-track funding for new hirings and the procurement of necessary medicines.