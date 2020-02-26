Five years after it rolled out unmanned buses in a much-hyped pilot program, Trikala, Greece’s first “smart city,” has signed a contract with Lugano-based firm Amani Swiss for the purchase of two automated electric buses.

The buses, which were acquired in the context of the AVINT program promoting the integration of automated vehicles into urban traffic, will serve passengers traveling between Trikala’s intercity bus (KTEL) stations.

In addition, authorities said they have signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese conglomerate Weichai Group for the creation of a research and development center on e-mobility and artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive industry.