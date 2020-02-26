Sifnos appears divided over plans to expand the port of the Aegean island to accommodate increased tourism arrivals during the summer period as locals seek to strike a balance between sustainability and development.

Addressing a recent event, head of the Sifnos Harbor Fund Apostolos Diamantis said the planned expansion will allow three ferries to dock at the same time, allowing more passengers to embark and disembark. “The existing port has serious safety and operation problems,” he said.

Antonis Zabelis, head of the Sifnians’ Association, expressed reservations over the impact of further construction at Kamares, a seaside village where the port is located.

“Most public works on the island have taken place in a haphazard manner,” he said, warning that the island is being “gradually taken over by concrete.”

Seeking to forge a compromise, new Mayor Maria Nadali called for a “long-term plan so as to make way for modern infrastructure while protecting the natural and built environment.”



A recent study found that parts of Sifnos, famous for its iconic Cycladic landscapes and sugar-cube square buildings, are suffering from overtourism.