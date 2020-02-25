ATHEX: Local stocks stage partial recovery

Greek stocks on Tuesday reclaimed some of the ground lost in Monday’s 8.3 percent slump, on very encouraging trading volume, with banks jumping by over 5 percent to cover almost half of the previous day’s losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 833.81 points, adding 1.89 percent to Monday’s six-month low of 818.35 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.56 percent to 2,106.08 points.

Τhe banks index posted gains of 5.17 percent, thanks to Eurobank’s 7.45 percent advance, Piraeus’ 4.86 percent rise, National’s 4.51 percent increase and Alpha’s 3.97 percent growth. Public Power Corporation soared 8.18 percent, EYDAP augmented 7.68 percent and GEK Terna grabbed 5.14 percent.

Some blue chips weighed on the benchmark’s recovery, as Coca-Cola HBC dropped 3.23 percent, Sarantis contracted 2.84 percent and Titan Cement fell 2.30 percent.

In total, 73 stocks went up, 38 took losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 110.4 million euros, down from Monday’s 181.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.76 percent to close at 65.51 points.