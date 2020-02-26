Turkish jets maintain tension over the Aegean

Another day of tension prevailed in the Aegean Tuesday as Turkish fighter jets violated Greek national airspace 30 times.

Seven of those violations resulted in mock dogfights with Greek F-16s. Five overflights were also recorded in Arkioi, Leipsoi, Makronisi, Anthropofagous and Fournoi.

At the same time, Ankara’s aim to maintain a growing naval presence in the Central Mediterranean was reflected by its participation in this year’s Dynamic Manta 2020 NATO exercise hosted by Italy, east of Sicily.

Meanwhile, officials in Athens were on Tuesday reportedly analyzing the possible repercussions from the fallout in Turkey after the pro-government Yeni Safak paper on Sunday denounced the director of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Cagatay Erciyes, who reportedly distanced himself from Turkey’s Blue Homeland doctrine during a recent visit to Washington.