Allowing self-employed professionals to choose the amount of social security contributions they want to pay does indeed satisfy the long-time request for a rationalization of the burdens imposed by the social security legislation introduced in 2016 and known as the Katrougalos law, after the labor minister at the time, Giorgos Katrougalos.

At the same time, however, this measure also creates risks, given that it provides an incentive for some professionals to convert their full-time jobs into freelancing work so they can pay lower social security contributions.

This risk must be addressed before it evolves into a factor that will serve to distort the labor market.