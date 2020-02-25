In the context of mutual concerns about the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic on the global economy, especially in Greece and France, the finance ministers of the two countries, Christos Staikouras and Bruno Le Maire, discussed the implementation of the agreement they recently signed in Paris for boosting investments in Athens on Tuesday.



Le Maire spoke clearly in favor of Greece’s request for its creditors to approve the creation of additional fiscal space and the exemption of spending on tackling the migration problem from the primary budget surplus calculations.