Popular comedy actor Voutsas dies at 88

Popular comedy actor Kostas Voutsas, who acted in more than 200 films, plays and TV series in a career spanning over six decades, died on Wednesday. He was 88.



The much-awarded actor, whose real name was Kostas Savvopoulos, had been on life support after being rushed to the capital’s Attikon hospital on February 7 with symptoms of respiratory infection and impairment of cardiac and respiratory function.



In a message on Twitter, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias expressed his grief over the death of the popular actor, describing him as an “evergreen teenager who spread laughter and love until the end.”

“He will always live in our hearts through his unforgettable performances that left a mark on Greek cinema,” he said.