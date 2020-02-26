Coronavirus fears prompt mask shortage in Thessaloniki

As fears grow about the possible spread of coronavirus in Greece, pharmacies in the northern port city of Thessaloniki have been running out of face masks used to prevent its transmission, state-run Athens Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA) reports.



Speaking to ANA-MPA, the vice president of Thessaloniki Pharmacists Association Anna Sidiropoulou said shortages were the result of “unjustified panic” among the public.



No case has been confirmed in Greece. Europe’s biggest outbreak is currently in Italy, with more than 357 infections and 11 deaths.



Within the framework of the plan to deal with a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus in Greece, the government said Tuesday it will issue a legislative act which will include measures to prevent it from appearing and spreading in the country.