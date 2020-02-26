Greece reported its first coronavirus case on Wednesday in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.



Authorities said the female patient was 38 years old and had recently traveled from an area of northern Italy.



Her family will be quarantined for an estimated 14 days.



The news emegred as an outbreak of the virus in northern Italy worsened on Wednesday, with more than 30 new cases confirmed.



Speaking to the press, the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on contagious diseases, Dimitris Tsiodras, stressed that most cases of the coronavirus are mild. He urged the public to observe hygiene rules as recommended.



Health officials were to hold an emergency meeting chaired by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.



In a tweet, Central Macedonia Apostolos Tzitzikostas said authorities were operating with “restraint and determination.”



On Tuesday, authorities outlined the measures Greece would take in the event of a mass outbreak, including a shutdown of public areas and travel restrictions.



The measures, outlined in a legislative act, include temporary travel bans to and from countries with a high number of infections and enable beds to be requisitioned in hotels and private clinics.



They also foresee the temporary closure of “enclosed public gathering areas” such as schools, universities places of worship, theatres, cinemas sports and arts venues.