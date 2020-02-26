Greece reported its first COVID-19 case on Wednesday in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.



Authorities said the female patient was 38 years old and had recently traveled from an area of northern Italy. She is being treated in an isolation unit of the city's AHEPA hospital.

Speaking to the press, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson Dimitris Tsiodras said the woman is in a good state,adding that most cases of the coronavirus are mild. He also said her family will be quarantined for an estimated 14 days.

Reports said health officials were holding an emergency meeting chaired by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias in Athens. Kikilias was expected to travel to Thessaloniki later Wednesday.



The news emegred as an outbreak of the virus in northern Italy worsened on Wednesday, with more than 30 new cases confirmed.



In a tweet, Central Macedonia Apostolos Tzitzikostas said authorities were operating with “restraint and determination.”



On Tuesday, authorities outlined the measures Greece would take in the event of a mass outbreak, including a shutdown of public areas and travel restrictions.



The measures, outlined in a legislative act, include temporary travel bans to and from countries with a high number of infections and enable beds to be requisitioned in hotels and private clinics.



They also foresee the temporary closure of “enclosed public gathering areas” such as schools, universities places of worship, theatres, cinemas sports and arts venues.