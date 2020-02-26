Stylianides appointed visiting professor at LSE, RUB Research School

Former European Commissioner Christos Stylianides has been appointed visiting professor-in-practice at the department of health policy of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) after receiving the green light from the College of Commissioners, it was announced Wednesday.



Stylianidis was also appointed visiting international professor at RUB Research School at the Ruhr University of Bochum and member of academic staff at the University of Nicosia Medical School.



The 61-year-old Cypriot served as European commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, as well as EU Ebola coordinator, between 2014-2019.