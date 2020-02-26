French frigate Auvergne joins Cypriot-French search and rescue drill

Cyprus and France held a joint Search and Rescue (SAR) exercise on Tuesday off the coast of Cyprus, with the participation of SAR Units and personnel of the Republic of Cyprus and France. The French frigate Auvergne also took part in the drill.



According to a statement by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Larnaca, the exercise, titled CYFRA-01/20 was the first to be conducted in 2020, as part of the long-lasting SAR cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and France’s aerial and naval forces, which are active in the Eastern Mediterranean.



The aim was to deal with Search and Rescue incidents or other potential emergency situations within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the Search and Rescue region of the Republic of Cyprus.



Auvergne and its Air Asset, a Helicopter of 460 SAR Squadron and Fast Patrol Boat Onisilos took part in the SAR exercise under the operational control and coordination of JRCC Larnaca, in close cooperation with the French Navy. Auvergne accompanies the French aircraft carrier 'Charles de Gaulle' which is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean. [Kathimerini Cyprus]





