Animals | Athens | February 27

Exile Room in Monastiraki will present a screening of the film “Animals” (“Tiere,” 2019) by German director Jonas Spriestersbach on Thursday, February 27. The surrealist documentary focuses on the relationship between humans and their pets and the way we study, interpret and mimic animal behaviors. These include a seminar on chirping, a purebred dog beauty pageant and a furry convention, among others. All the scenes depicted are from real-life situations which may at times seem unbelievable. The film is in German and will be accompanied by English subtitles. Admission is free and subject to seat availability. The screening starts at 9 p.m. For additional information, visit www.exile.gr/en.

Exile Room, 12 Athinas, tel 210.322.3395/6