Carnaval La Land | Athens | February 28

Carnaval La Land, a special event featuring musical theater, flash mobs, Afro-Brazilian percussion, samba, tango and many more surprises, will be happening in Syntagma Square on Friday, February 28. Mexican singer Martha Moreleon, performer Tereza Kazitori and mime and dancer Fanis Kafousias, along with other artists and dance schools, will be taking part in the festivities that have been organized by the City of Athens in collaboration with the Athens Art Network. The party starts at noon.