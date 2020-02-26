Successful  T-bill auction raises 812.5 million euros

Greece successfully auctioned 26-week treasury bills on Wednesday despite the downbeat mood in international markets.



The Public Debt Management Agency announced it secured the same rate, a negative 0.05 percent, for the T-bills sold as in the previous similar auction on January 29.



The PDMA aimed to raise 625 million euros, it received bids of 1.064 billion euros and eventually accepted offers of 812.5 million euros, it stated.