Greek bonds  lead sell-off

Eurozone money markets started to fully price in a December European Central Bank interest rate cut on Wednesday, as the spread of the new coronavirus outside China pushed traders to ramp up expectations for more stimulus.



Greek government bonds led a Southern European sell-off as the risk-off tone prevailed on Wednesday.



The country’s 10-year yield, which had fallen below 1 percent, rose 14 basis points on the day to 1.19 percentage points, its biggest rise in over three-and-a-half months.



[Reuters]