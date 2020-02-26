Health minister cancels leaves for all staff after first COVID-19 case

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias cancelled all leave for staff at his ministry and at all state-run hospitals nationwide after health authorities recorded the first coronavirus case in northern Greece.

Earlier on wednesday, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Dimitris Tsiodras said a 38-year-old female patient who had returned from Milan has been placed in an isolation unit of Thessaloniki's AHEPA hospital and is in a good state.

He also said her family and people she has come in contact with in recent days will be quarantined for 14 days.

Media reports said the patient returned from Milan on February 23.