Officer suspended for pulling out gun after traffic accident
A police officer who is alleged on Wednesday to have fired his service weapon at a car that had earlier been involved in a traffic offense in the Athens district of Holargos was suspended from the force pending an investigation.
The officer, who had been off duty at the time, reportedly shot at the trunk of the car twice, without causing any injuries, for reasons that remained unclear late onn Wednesday.
The internal affairs department of the Hellenic Police is investigating the affair.