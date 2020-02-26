Coroner report to shed light on boy’s death in Volos

A coroner’s report is expected to shed light on the cause of death of an 11-year-old boy who was admitted to a hospital in Volos, central Greece, with a high temperature earlier this week.

The reasons for the sudden deterioration in the boy’s health remained unclear.

He was admitted to the pediatric clinic of the city’s Achillopouleio Hospital on Monday night with a high fever but his health deteriorated rapidly the following day, leading to his death in the early hours of Wednesday morning.