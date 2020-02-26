After island violence, government announces partial withdrawal of riot police

Following extensive clashes between officers and islanders that left sixty-two people injured in Lesvos and Chios, the Greek government announced on Wednesday it would withdaw most of its riot police units sent to the islands of the eastern Aegean to counter fierce reaction to the creation of new, closed migrant camps.

“Police forces have no reason to be there. They will return to their base. Some forces that were there as reinforcement will withdraw, some others will remain,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told Greek broadcaster Alpha on Wednesday evening.

He said the first phase of the government's plan for the new centers has been completed in Lesvos and in Chios on Thursday.

Petsas also announced that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet on Thursday with the Regional Governor of the Northern Aegean Kostas Moutzouris and the five island mayors in an effort to deescalate tensions. The meeting will be held at Maximos Mansion at 5 p.m.

The main protests took place in the areas of Diavolorema, Kavakli and Karava on Lesvos, where the government is expropriating land to built the centers. During the clashes, locals hurled stones to police who responded with teargas, resulting in the injury of 43 officers and 10 islanders, according to the Hellenic Police (ELAS).



In Chios, local residents barged into a hotel near the construction site of a new camp and injured eight off-duty officers who are staying there, police said.

There are concerns that protesters may have also removed police equipment.