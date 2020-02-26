Greek authorities seeking people ‘patient zero’ came into contact with

Authorities on Wednesday were trying to identify and locate everyone who came into contact over the past two days with a 38-year-old woman who became the first patient in Greece to test positive for the novel coronavirus, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

“The woman who tested positive for the coronavirus is being kept in a negative pressure room at the AHEPA hospital and now we are tracing the people this particular woman came into contact with,” Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said. He added that efforts include tracing the crew and passengers of the flight the woman had taken from northern Italy to Thessaloniki.

Kikilias' comments came after he met with Central Macedonia Regional Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the general secretary for civil protection, Nikos Hardalias, and medical officials.

“There is no reason to panic. Correct information, organization and cooperation will help all of us achieve good results,” Kikilias said.

In a related development, authorities have ordered the temporary closure of the 105th Thessaloniki Elementary School as the 38-year-old woman’s daughter is a student there.