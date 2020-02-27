Too early to assess coronavirus economic impact in Greece, central bank official says
Greece’s central bank is sticking to its economic growth projections so far as it monitors data after the country confirmed its first coronavirus infection, an official at the Bank of Greece told Reuters.
“We don’t have any data that would warrant a change to our present projections for the moment,” the official said, declining to be named. [Reuters]