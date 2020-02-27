EMST Open Doors | Athens | February 28 - March 31

Photo: Spiros Rekounas

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) is finally officially opening its doors at the former Fix brewery in downtown Athens on February 28. Admission to the museum will be free until the end of March. Visitors will be able to view the museum’s permanent collection, comprising 172 works by 78 Greek and international artists, the Contemporary Exhibition Space, currently hosting the show “EMST Open, EMST as a Storyline,” and the Project Room, where a video installation by artists Larissa Sansour and Soren Lind is on display. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The museum will be closed on March 25.

National Museum of Contemporary Art, Kallirois & Frantzi, tel 211.101.9000