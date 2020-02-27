NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Fourth brother in restaurant owner’s killing remanded

A 37-year-old, one of four brothers accused of murdering a 45-year-old grill restaurant owner in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, last Sunday, was remanded in custody on Thursday after appearing before an investigative magistrate.

The other three brothers – aged 17, 20 and 32 – were remanded on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the four brothers attacked the victim in his restaurant after he fired the 32-year-old for failing to turn up for work as a delivery driver for several days, claiming he had been injured in an accident.

