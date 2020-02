The number of flu deaths in Greece since last October has risen to 77, according to the National Health Organization (EODY), which on Thursday reported that 17 people had died from complications from the flu over the past week.

A total of 227 serious cases of the flu have been reported in Greece, 206 of whom have been treated in intensive care units. The flu virus is in “a period of heightened activity” in Greece, EODY said.