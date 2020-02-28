Describing the new social security bill that was passed on Thursday in Parliament with 158 votes in favor and 128 against, Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis said it marks a “very important step forward” that safeguards pensions for the next 50 years.

“It is an attractive and reciprocal bill that cultivates social security awareness. It is viable,” Vroutsis said, adding that it moves away from the so-called Katrougalos law that “functioned negatively for society, the economy and growth.”

However, in the three-day debate leading up to the vote the bill was vilified by main opposition SYRIZA, which was in government when its predecessor was introduced by then labor minister Giorgos Katrougalos, as well as other parties.

Denouncing the legislation, SYRIZA lawmaker Effie Achtsioglou, who has also served as labor minister, said “the reality is that nine out of 10 pensioners are losing income” and that nine in 10 professionals are being burdened so that “one can receive a large bonus.”

The leader of the center-left alliance Movement for Change (KINAL), Fofi Genimata, said that the Katrougalos law is not being abolished but is being given a makeover. “It’s just changing its name to the Katrougalos-Vroutsis law,” she said.