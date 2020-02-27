ATHEX: Bourse sinks even further

The Greek stock market reacted to news of the first coronavirus case in Athens – plus a second in Thessaloniki – with a fresh selling spree on Saturday, closing the session on the day’s low, which points to fresh losses on Friday. The cancellation of Carnival festivities around the country this weekend is also set to hurt local economies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 768.83 points, shedding 5.24 percent from Wednesday’s 811.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 5.06 percent to 1,949.42 points.

Τhe banks index tumbled 9.16 percent, as Piraeus slumped 9.76 percent, Alpha sank 9.19 percent, Eurobank declined 9.17 percent and National lost 8.69 percent.

In total, 12 stocks enjoyed gains, 99 suffered losses and 21 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 127.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 126.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange eased 0.31 percent to close at 64.95 points.