Olympiakos has got to be the least predictable team in this Euroleague, as on Thursday it very nearly upset Maccabi in Tel Aviv, before falling to a last-ditch effort by Scottie Wilbekin.

The Reds suffered their 15th loss in 26 games, going down 71-70 in Israel even though they went into the last three minutes with a seven-point lead.

Maccabi were clearly the better team in the first half, after which it led 39-29, but after the interval the Piraeus side tightened its defense and frustrated the hosts.

Ten unanswered points turned things in the Reds’ favor, from 55-50 to 55-60, but when Maccabi was faced with the prospect of its second home loss Wilbekin took over and led the Israelis to a huge comeback, including a three-pointer 10 seconds from the end that made it 71-70.

The Greeks wasted their last attack, doing themselves and their effort little justice, though performances like this bode very well for this team’s future, when easier fixtures come along.

New arrival Shaquielle McKissic proved a precious addition to the Reds’ roster, scoring 14 points on the night, followed by Wade Baldwin with 13.Olympiakos has got to be the least predictable team in this Euroleague, as on Thursday it very nearly upset Maccabi in Tel Aviv, before falling to a last-ditch effort by Scottie Wilbekin.

The Reds suffered their 15th loss in 26 games, going down 71-70 in Israel even though they went into the last three minutes with a seven-point lead.

Maccabi were clearly the better team in the first half, after which it led 39-29, but after the interval the Piraeus side tightened its defense and frustrated the hosts.

Ten unanswered points turned things in the Reds’ favor, from 55-50 to 55-60, but when Maccabi was faced with the prospect of its second home loss Wilbekin took over and led the Israelis to a huge comeback, including a three-pointer 10 seconds from the end that made it 71-70.

The Greeks wasted their last attack, doing themselves and their effort little justice, though performances like this bode very well for this team’s future, when easier fixtures come along.

New arrival Shaquielle McKissic proved a precious addition to the Reds’ roster, scoring 14 points on the night, followed by Wade Baldwin with 13.