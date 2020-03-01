The wounds are still raw. The Third Hellenic Republic was rocked by powerful anti-memorandum protests that threatened its very existence during the years of bankruptcy. The usual excuse given for the violence these reactions often came with was the poor state of the economy.

What’s the excuse today? What superior force ostensibly justifies the kind of violence we are seeing? Is soccer somehow a good enough reason to threaten the nation with division? Is a carnival parade so important that it justifies insubordination toward the government’s public health policy?

All of these recent incidents are symptoms of a society that is returning to lawlessness. Only now we don’t have the excuse of the crisis anymore.