Despite the vehement opposition of teachers’ unions, evaluations of school educators are scheduled to begin in the 2021-22 year, after the completion of their further training, according to government plans.

However, the evaluations, which are included in the forthcoming education reform bill, have unified disparate teachers unions in their opposition. The government is nonetheless unfazed, with an Education Ministry official telling Kathimerini, “Enough with the unions... we’ve heard them out.”

The same official said evaluations will proceed on the basis of a 2013 presidential decree, insisting they will not be punitive in nature.

The new bill stipulates that unionists will play no role in the selection of some 20,000 people that will staff administrative positions in the education system. On the other hand, the Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP) and university officials will be given a stronger say in the selection.