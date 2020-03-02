Greek submarine Matrozos.

A French oceanographic vessel, licensed by Athens, is planning to conduct research in an area stretching from the southern Ionian Sea to a spot east of the island of Crete from early March until mid-April.

The area in question has been included in a controversial maritime border memorandum signed between Turkey and the Tripoli-based government in Libya.

Research in an area south of Crete and Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean conducted in February and March last year by another French oceanographic vessel was never completed due to harassment by Turkish frigates and aircraft.