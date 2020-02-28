Master Divers emerges again at Posidonia

Underwater services and floating repairs provider Master Divers will be returning to the Posidonia exhibition floor for a fourth consecutive edition this summer.



The event will be taking place at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport from June 1 to 5.



The Sri Lankan company is confident that its presence will again win it new business leads, as was the case on its three previous outings at Posidonia.



Akmal Wickramanayake, director of operations, said, “With the large global footprint of the Greek shipping community, it has been of vital importance for us to participate in Posidonia and we hope to continue participating in the future as well.”



The Colombo-based company, represented in Greece by BPCO Ltd, is currently also taking up more projects in the oil and gas sector.