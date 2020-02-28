Foodexpo put off
Online
The annual international food and drink exhibition Foodexpo, originally scheduled to take place next weekend (March 7-9), has been postponed until May 16-18, due to coronavirus concerns, it was announced Friday.
The annual international food and drink exhibition Foodexpo, originally scheduled to take place next weekend (March 7-9), has been postponed until May 16-18, due to coronavirus concerns, it was announced Friday.
It will take place at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport.