Greek authorities warn defiant carnival revelers

A joint ministerial decision states that those who fail to comply with a government decision to ban Carnival festivities as part of a broader drive to avert the spread of the coronavirus could face a two-year prison sentence. The decision, signed by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, was issued after several groups in the western port of Patra, the traditional hub of the country’s Carnival festivities, issued announcements saying they would continue with planned events.