MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Greek authorities warn defiant carnival revelers

TAGS: Carnival, Coronavirus

A joint ministerial decision states that those who fail to comply with a government decision to ban Carnival festivities as part of a broader drive to avert the spread of the coronavirus could face a two-year prison sentence. The decision, signed by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, was issued after several groups in the western port of Patra, the traditional hub of the country’s Carnival festivities, issued announcements saying they would continue with planned events.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 